On the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the first song from the film 'Main Atal Hoon' was released. The song, titled 'Desh Phele', was shared by actor Pankaj Tripathi on his Instagram account.

The track, which delves into the life and times of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is sung by Jubin Nautiyal, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir and music by Payal Dev.

The film, which stars Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had its trailer released recently. During the trailer launch, Tripathi spoke about his interest in politics and his preparation for the role.

He also shared an anecdote from his college days when he was a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Directed by Ravi Jadhav, 'Main Atal Hoon' is set for release on January 19, 2024. Tripathi expressed his honour at portraying Atal Bihari Vajpayee on screen.