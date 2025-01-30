Actor Athiya Shetty, expecting her first child with cricketer husband KL Rahul, recently shared new pictures showcasing her baby bump. Dressed in a monochrome outfit, she exuded the quintessential pregnancy glow and redefined maternity style.

In the photos, Athiya is seen in black knitwear with a full-sleeve top paired with a white maxi skirt. She accessorised her look with stunning gold danglers, adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble.

The mother-to-be's father, actor Suniel Shetty, expressed his affection by sharing an evil eye emoji in the comment section. Other celebrities, including Sobhita Dhulipala, Shibani Dandekar, and Ileana D'Cruz, also commented on the post.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul celebrated their second wedding anniversary on January 23. The couple, who dated for four years before tying the knot, announced their pregnancy in November 2024 with a post stating, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025."