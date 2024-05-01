Acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's latest offering, "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha," is all set to hit the silver screens on July 5 this year. The film marks the remarkable tenth collaboration between Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Having previously shared the screen in hits like "Drishyam," "Drishyam 2," "Bholaa," "Golmaal Again," and "Vijaypath," this duo's pairing has consistently drawn audiences.

The eagerly awaited movie, described as an epic musical romantic drama spanning a period of 23 years from 2000 to 2023, promises to captivate viewers with its emotive storyline and stellar performances. Alongside Devgn and Tabu, "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha" boasts a talented ensemble cast featuring Jimmy Sheirgill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari in significant roles.

Under the directorial helm of Neeraj Pandey, known for his gripping narratives, the film has been produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, and Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios, ensuring a production of high caliber.

Ajay Devgn, last seen in the sports drama "Maidaan," and Tabu, who featured in the box office hit "Crew" alongside Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, are expected to bring their signature charm and depth to their respective roles, adding further anticipation to the film's release.

As fans eagerly await this cinematic treat, "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha" promises to be a captivating journey through time, love, and music, leaving a lasting impression on audiences when it graces theaters this July.