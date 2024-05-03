Sia, the elusive hitmaker behind "Cheap Thrills," is making headlines once again, but this time it's not for her chart-topping tunes or iconic wigs—it's for a legal switcheroo. Reportedly, according to court documents, Sia is looking to change her legal name from "Sia Kate Furler" to "Sia Bernad," taking on the surname of her husband, Dan Bernad. This move comes as the couple gears up to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, signaling a new chapter in Sia's life.

Their wedding, held at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy, was a surprise affair that left fans both stunned and envious. This is not Sia's first trip down the aisle; she was previously married to documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang until their split in 2016.

Known for her desire to keep her personal life out of the limelight, Sia typically performs wearing elaborate wigs that conceal her face. However, she recently made a departure from this norm at the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards, where she appeared without her signature wigs, revealing her new look and expressing gratitude to her plastic surgeon for a facelift. It seems the elusive pop sensation is embracing change in more ways than one.