Ava Max joins FIFA World Cup countdown concert lineup in Los Angeles

Pop star Ava Max has been added to the performer lineup for FIFA’s Countdown Concert in Los Angeles on June 10, further expanding the entertainment programme ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The concert, scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena, is being organised by FIFA in collaboration with the Recording Academy and forms part of a series of celebrations across the three host nations of the tournament.

Ava Max will share the stage with previously announced acts Major Lazer, led by Diplo, and Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido. The event is aimed at building excitement ahead of the World Cup, which kicks off on June 11.

FIFA said the concert will bring together music and football on a global platform, with fans able to attend the event in person while audiences worldwide can watch through a live broadcast on TikTok.

The inclusion of Ava Max broadens an already diverse lineup featuring artists from pop, electronic dance music and Afrobeats, reflecting FIFA’s efforts to connect sporting events with major entertainment attractions.

The announcement comes as FIFA continues to reveal plans for its wider World Cup entertainment programme. The governing body recently confirmed that Shakira and Burna Boy will perform the official FIFA World Cup 2026 song, Dai Dai, during the opening ceremony in Mexico City.

The opening ceremony is also expected to feature performances by Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla, among others.

FIFA said the performance of Dai Dai will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise USD 100 million by the end of the tournament to improve access to education and football opportunities for children worldwide.

With the Countdown Concert taking place a day before the opening match, FIFA is placing music at the centre of its pre-tournament celebrations as anticipation builds for the start of the 2026 World Cup.