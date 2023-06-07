Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron's most recent theatrical release, is due to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on June 7. Avatar 2 is an American epic science fiction film written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver.

The sequel to the 2009 movie Avatar: The Way of Water takes place more than a decade after the events of the first film.

It follows Jake and Neyitiri as they raise their family while dealing with their history, which appears to be catching up with them. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaa, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet star in the picture.

Avatar: The Way of Water hit theatres on December 16, 2022. The film was appreciated for its visual effects and technical achievements and criticised for its plotline and lengthy runtime.

Having had great success at the box office, the film is the highest-grossing film of 2022, the highest-grossing film since the pandemic, and the third-highest-grossing film of all time.