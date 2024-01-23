On January 22, Amitabh Bachchan, along with many other celebrities, attended the opening ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He shared pictures from the event on X, one of which showed him praying in front of the Ram Lalla idol.

On January 23, Amitabh Bachchan took to X to share a couple of captures from the Ram Mandir inauguration. In a picture, he can be seen standing with folded hands in front of the Ram Lalla idol. He captioned the post, "Bol Siya Pati Ramchandra Ki Jai (sic)."

Celebrities like Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, directors Rajkumar Hirani and Madhur Bhandarkar were also present. From the South Indian film industry, Chiranjeevi, his wife Surekha, his son Ram Charan, and Dhanush attended the ceremony.