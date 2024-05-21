Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are teaming up for the first time in an upcoming untitled action-comedy film produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media, revealing that the film will be written and directed by Aakash Kaushik.

This project marks the third theatrical collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Filming has already commenced, and the title will be announced soon.

This collaboration is highly anticipated as it brings together two popular actors known for their versatile performances.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in the lead role in "Dream Girl 2," has a reputation for choosing unique and entertaining roles.

Sara Ali Khan, who recently starred in "Ae Watan Mere Watan" on Prime Video, continues to build her filmography with diverse projects.

In addition to this new venture, Ayushmann Khurrana is set to start shooting for "Border 2" in October. This film, produced by JP Dutta and Bhushan Kumar, will also star Sunny Deol. "Border 2" had been planned since 2015 but was delayed after a series of box office disappointments for Deol. The revival of this project has generated considerable interest.

Sara Ali Khan has several projects lined up, including Anurag Basu's "Metro In Dino" and "Sky Force." Her expanding career trajectory showcases her commitment to taking on varied and challenging roles.