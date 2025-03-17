Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been officially named the Fit India Icon by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the Fit India Movement's inaugural ceremony in the national capital.

Khurrana, widely recognised for his influence among the youth, joins the government’s initiative aimed at promoting fitness as an essential aspect of daily life. The Fit India Movement, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, encourages citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles and make physical activity a routine part of their day.

Speaking at the event, Khurrana highlighted the significance of good health, stating that personal and professional challenges become easier to navigate when one is physically fit. He emphasised that a healthy individual is not only capable and resilient but also contributes to a stronger and more prosperous nation.

"A healthy nation is a wealthy nation. When we are fit, we are more productive and contribute effectively to nation-building," he said.

Expressing his gratitude, Khurrana thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Mandaviya for the recognition. He reaffirmed his commitment to promoting fitness among Indians and encouraged the younger generation to prioritize their well-being.

The Union Sports Minister lauded Khurrana’s role in inspiring the youth, stating that celebrity endorsements of fitness initiatives help in motivating millions to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Mandaviya stressed that a fitter population contributes to national progress and that the Fit India Movement aims to create a culture of wellness across the country.

The Fit India Movement continues to advocate for simple and accessible fitness routines, including traditional Indian sports, to encourage broader participation. The initiative seeks to make fitness enjoyable and sustainable while raising awareness about its long-term benefits.

Launched on August 29, 2019, the Fit India Movement remains a key national effort to integrate physical well-being into everyday life, with support from influential figures like Khurrana further amplifying its reach.