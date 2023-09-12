Ayushmann Khurrana, a popular Bollywood actor, has expressed a desire to work in the South Asian film business. In a recent interview, Ayushmann professed his admiration for Atlee and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil.

Speaking to News18, the actor said that he is always on the look-out for something different.

“The aspiration has been to choose scripts that are clutter-breaking and subjects which are rare and new. It’s great validation coming from down south also. We’ve been remaking their content since time immemorial. So, whenever I go there, there’s a certain sense of respect for me as an endorser of fresh content. If I look back now, I’m proud of my filmography,” said Ayushmann.

Suggesting that there have been conversations about him working in that particular industry, the versatile actor added: "There have been conversations but it should also excite me at the same time at the script level. If there’s something exciting and people are heavily invested into it, then I’ll go for it for sure."

“I would love to be collaborate with Atlee or Fahadh Faasil. I know they’re poles apart (in terms of their sensibilities). But my filmography is also the same Dream Girl and Andhadhun belong to two ends of the spectrum,” Ayushmann signed off.