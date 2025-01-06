Rasha Thadani, daughter of Bollywood star Raveena Tandon, is making her much-anticipated Bollywood debut alongside Aaman Devgn, nephew of Ajay Devgn, in the upcoming film Azaad. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, known for hits like Rock On!!, Kai Po Che!, and Kedarnath, the film has already garnered significant attention with its trailer, released on Monday, January 6.

The 2:43-minute trailer has sparked a buzz among fans and critics alike. Set to hit theaters on January 17, 2025, Azaad promises to offer a fresh cinematic experience. Viewers were quick to praise the trailer’s unique concept and direction, with many expressing excitement for the movie's release.

One user commented, “Bht gazab ka trailer h bhai unique concept very good direction ye movie audience ko naya experience degi achhi chl jaye bs kyuki maidan jaisi solid movie ko audience ne pasand ni kiya tha.”

Another added, “Giving old Bollywood movie vibes,” while a third user called the trailer “superb,” confidently stating, “This movie is going to be awesome.”

Ajay Devgn, who plays Vikram Singh in the film, received widespread praise for his powerful presence. One viewer remarked, “Wonderful Trailer! Ajay Devgn looks Awesome in his role of Vikram Singh, and reminds of the Legendary Actor Sunil Dutt Saahab in his Dacoit/ Rebel roles. Ajay Devgn's role/ character should be a highlight in this film. The newcomers Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani look promosing ... All The Best to the Team of AZAAD!”

Drawing parallels with Devgn’s role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, another user observed, “Ajay's character feel like his character from RRR.”

The direction by Abhishek Kapoor also received accolades. A user lauded his past work and expressed optimism for his latest venture, saying, “Abhishek Kapoor has a great track record. Hoping this will be his comeback. box office hit. trailer is lit.”

Produced by RSVP and Guy In The Sky Pictures, Azaad aims to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and stellar performances. The trailer’s promising reception sets high expectations for the film's release next week. As one user aptly summed it up, “Looks like everyone put in a sincere performance hope it's a good movie.”

With the spotlight on fresh talent and a seasoned director at the helm, Azaad might just be the perfect blend of new-age cinema and nostalgic Bollywood vibes. Fans now eagerly await January 17 to witness this cinematic spectacle on the big screen.