The highly-anticipated trailer for the upcoming animated series, 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood,' has been unveiled, sparking excitement among fans of the epic franchise. Director SS Rajamouli himself made the announcement earlier this week, revealing the title and teaser for the new series.

'Crown of Blood' promises to take audiences deeper into the enthralling world of Mahishmati, the fictional kingdom that captured the imagination of viewers in the immensely successful Baahubali films. Created by Rajamouli and Sharad Devarajan, the series is being produced by Arka Mediaworks and Graphic India.

The newly released trailer provides a tantalizing glimpse into the stunning animation style of the series, teasing action-packed battles, emotional moments, and the return of beloved characters, possibly even their ancestors.

Speaking about 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood,' creator and producer SS Rajamouli expressed his excitement, stating, “The world of Baahubali is vast, and the film franchise was the perfect introduction to the same. However, there’s so much more to explore, and that’s where Baahubali: Crown of Blood comes into the picture. This story will reveal for the first time many unknown twists in the lives of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva and a dark secret long forgotten as the two brothers must save Mahishmati. We are extremely happy to introduce this new chapter to Baahu’s fans and to bring this story in an animated format, which brings a new, exciting look to the world of Baahubali."

'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 17, 2024, marking a highly-anticipated addition to the Baahubali universe for fans worldwide.