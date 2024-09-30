Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh made his first public appearance since becoming a father, attending the grand 'United in Triumph' event hosted by the Ambani family at their luxurious Mumbai residence, Antilia. The star was brimming with joy and energy as he interacted with paparazzi, marking the occasion with his signature charm and enthusiasm.

Ranveer, who recently welcomed his first child with wife Deepika Padukone, couldn't contain his excitement. Flashing a wide smile, he playfully bantered with the photographers, exclaiming, "Baap bann gaya re" (I have become a dad)! His infectious happiness captured the attention of everyone present at the star-studded event.

The 'United in Triumph' event, held in celebration of India's sporting champions, brought together 140 Olympians and Paralympians under one roof, honoring their incredible journeys and achievements.

Deepika's Glimpse Into Motherhood

Following the birth of their daughter on September 8, Deepika Padukone has shared glimpses of her motherhood journey with fans. The actress, known for her down-to-earth nature, recently re-shared a light-hearted Instagram reel that humorously depicted the chaotic reality of parenting a newborn.

The video, which features a woman navigating her morning routine with comical difficulty, shows her attempting to eat breakfast but dozing off right after her first bite. The clip humorously portrays the often-tiring experience of caring for an infant, and Deepika captioned it with a GIF of someone peeking out from behind curtains, symbolizing her new phase of life. Deepika’s updated Instagram bio also reflects her role as a new mom, stating: "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat."

The couple confirmed the arrival of their baby girl with a heartfelt Instagram post that read: "Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer." The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Though Deepika and Ranveer have been relatively private since welcoming their daughter, their professional lives continue to thrive. Deepika was last seen in the highly anticipated sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, while Ranveer is set to reprise his role as Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Singham Again, slated for a Diwali release. The project will also mark a reunion for the power couple on screen.

In addition to Singham Again, Ranveer recently announced another major project with a stellar ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. He is also gearing up for Farhan Akhtar's much-talked-about Don 3, where he takes on the iconic role of Don.

With a new chapter in their personal lives and exciting projects on the horizon, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone continue to captivate both fans and the film industry alike.