BABA releases stunning new single “Never Seen the End” with visually striking music video

Rising alt-pop artist BABA has released his latest single, Never Seen the End, along with an evocative new music video now streaming on YouTube. The genre-blurring track is available on all major platforms, showcasing BABA’s signature fusion of cinematic alt-pop with rich Indian classical influences.

Entirely written, produced, and directed by BABA, Never Seen the End delivers an immersive sonic journey marked by ambient textures, emotive vocals, and traditional Indian instrumentation. The song explores the lasting impact of a fleeting moment of eye contact, capturing themes of memory, longing, and connection.

The accompanying music video features a Kathakali dancer performing amid ancient Indian ruins. The dancer embodies the protagonist’s inner world—a surreal, almost telepathic romance in which memories and imagination collide. The narrative includes a female lead who reacts to the dancer’s emotive expressions, while a live band appears as a dreamlike backdrop.

“I wanted to create something timeless and deeply human,” BABA said of the release. “This song is about the power of a moment. A single glance that can change everything”.

The video is now available to watch on YouTube. Fans can follow BABA on Instagram at @babaxmusic or visit www.babaxmusic.com for more information.

Watch the video here: