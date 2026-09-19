Babul Supriyo sings Zubeen Garg’s ‘Mayabini’ in Bengali, says music is his tribute to late artiste

A year after Zubeen Garg’s death, the late Assamese singer’s iconic song “Mayabini Ratir Bukut” has found a new voice in Bengali, with singer Babul Supriyo rendering the beloved number in Bengali as a tribute to the legendary artiste.

In a special interview with Aaj Tak Bangla ahead of Zubeen Garg’s first death anniversary, Supriyo sang the Bengali version of “Mayabini”, bringing one of Zubeen’s most cherished songs to Bengali-speaking audiences.

For Supriyo, the tribute was more than a rendition of a popular song. It was a musical expression of his respect for an artiste whose work and popularity transcended linguistic boundaries.

The Bengali rendition has also been released as “Mayabini (Bangla) [A Tribute to Zubeen Garg]”, marking a formal musical tribute to the late singer.

Zubeen’s original “Mayabini Ratir Bukut”, from the Assamese film Daag, remains among his most recognised songs. The song acquired an even deeper emotional significance following his death in September 2025, with thousands of mourners singing it during his final journey.

‘Music is perhaps the purest way’

Supriyo had earlier spoken about his decision to pay tribute to Zubeen through music, saying that music was perhaps the purest way to express his love and respect for the late singer.

The tribute also reflects the growing reach of Zubeen’s music beyond Assam. While “Mayabini” is deeply rooted in Assamese musical and cultural memory, its Bengali rendition allows the song to travel into another linguistic space without losing its central emotional character.

The Bengali version emerged from Supriyo’s personal response to Zubeen’s music. Reports said the singer had heard Zubeen’s “Mayabini” on social media and later recorded his own version after being moved by the song. One account said Supriyo sat down with a harmonium around 4 am after waking up and began singing the song, eventually deciding to record it as a tribute.

The choice of “Mayabini” is particularly significant. Following Zubeen’s death, the song became a defining part of the public mourning in Assam, with people from different communities joining in to sing it. Bengali-language commentary on Zubeen’s legacy has also highlighted how “Mayabini” became part of his final farewell.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025. As Assam marks his first death anniversary, tributes to the singer have taken several forms — from songs and concerts to public memorial events and humanitarian initiatives.

Now, through Supriyo’s Bengali rendition of “Mayabini”, Zubeen’s voice and legacy are being remembered in another language, offering a musical bridge between Assam and Bengal.

The song may have been born in Assamese, but in Supriyo’s Bengali rendition, “Mayabini” becomes a tribute that speaks beyond language.