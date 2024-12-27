Hudson Meek, the child actor best known for his role in Baby Driver, died on December 22 in an accident in Alabama. He was 16. The news was confirmed on his Instagram, where a post shared by his family expressed their grief, saying, "Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met."

The accident occurred in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Thursday night. According to AL.com, Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates stated that Meek sustained fatal blunt force injuries after falling from a moving vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night. Local police are investigating the incident.

Hudson Meek gained recognition for his role as the younger version of Ansel Elgort’s character, Baby, in the 2017 film Baby Driver. The movie, directed by Edgar Wright, showcased Meek’s talent in portraying a character deeply connected to music and adrenaline-filled car chases.

Beyond Baby Driver, Meek appeared in numerous television shows and films, including MacGyver, Legacies, Genius, The School Duet, and Found. His performances in independent films such as Union and Momma Jenny & the Brooks Boys further demonstrated his versatility as a young actor.

His untimely death has left the entertainment industry and fans mourning the loss of a promising talent.