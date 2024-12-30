The action film Baby John, led by Varun Dhawan and released on Christmas, has struggled to make an impact at the box office. Despite the holiday season, the film has not managed to gain significant traction. As of five days after its release, it has earned just Rs 28.65 crore in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

On Sunday, the fifth day of its release, Baby John earned Rs 4.75 crore, showing a slight improvement from Saturday's collection of Rs 4.25 crore. However, the film's earnings have sharply declined since its promising opening of Rs 11.25 crore on December 25. The film's daily earnings have dropped by more than 50% since then.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown for Baby John in India:

Day 1: Rs 11.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 4.75 crore

Day 3: Rs 3.65 crore

Day 4: Rs 4.25 crore

Day 5: Rs 4.75 crore

Globally, the film has earned Rs 8 crore, bringing its total worldwide earnings to Rs 36.7 crore. Baby John was made on a budget of Rs 160 crore and produced by Atlee.

The film’s underperformance is attributed to negative word of mouth. Both critics and audiences have criticized its lackluster plot, especially given that it is a Hindi adaptation of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil hit Theri. The film is also facing tough competition from Kichcha Sudeep's Max, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Mufasa: The Lion King.

In addition to Varun Dhawan, Baby John stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in significant roles. The film also features cameo appearances by Salman Khan and Sanya Malhotra, and is directed by Kalees.



