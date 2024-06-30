Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan revealed he abstained from watching India's victorious T20 World Cup final against South Africa, citing a personal belief that his viewership brings bad luck to the team.

The actor shared his thoughts on his blog, expressing both excitement and apprehension about the match. "The TV was not seen .. we lose when I do ..!" Bachchan wrote, explaining his decision to avoid watching the game.

Despite not tuning in, Bachchan's emotions ran high as he celebrated India's win. He took to social media platform X to congratulate the team, writing, "Tears flowing down .. in unison with those that TEAM INDIA sheds ..WORLD CHAMPIONS INDIA."

The star's superstition adds an intriguing personal angle to India's cricket triumph, highlighting the deep connection between celebrities, fans, and the national sport.

Bachchan concluded his post with patriotic sentiments, exclaiming "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Hind," echoing the jubilant mood across the country following the team's success.