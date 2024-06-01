In a dazzling display of entertainment, the renowned American band Backstreet Boys took the stage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise party.

The event, hosted by Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, embarked on its journey from Jamnagar, India, en route to Italy for the second leg of celebrations.

The iconic band, comprising Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson, captured the hearts of attendees as they belted out their chart-topping hits amidst a picturesque setting aboard the cruise liner.

Videos circulating online showcased the quintet clad in all-white ensembles, mesmerizing a sizable crowd with their rendition of the timeless track 'I Want It That Way'.

Adding to the spectacle, another video surfaced featuring the Backstreet Boys igniting the party atmosphere with their energetic performance of 'Everybody', further fueling the excitement surrounding the extravagant affair.

Commencing on May 29 with a lavish welcome lunch, the pre-wedding festivities continued to captivate guests with a series of events.

On May 30, attendees are set to indulge in a Toga party, setting the stage for a night of revelry and camaraderie.

Noteworthy among the upcoming celebrations is a grand birthday bash planned for granddaughter Veda on May 31, promising a playful atmosphere befitting the occasion.

As the Ambani family sails towards Italy, anticipation mounts for the next chapter of revelry and opulence, marking the continuation of an unforgettable celebration uniting two families in joyous matrimony.