Bad Bunny to lead historical drama ‘Porto Rico’ backed by Hollywood heavyweights

Global music star Bad Bunny is set to headline the historical drama Porto Rico, a large-scale feature that brings together prominent international names and marks a major step in his acting career.

The film will be directed by Residente, whose real name is René Pérez Joglar, in his feature directorial debut. The project is described as an epic Caribbean western inspired by true events surrounding Puerto Rico’s origins.

Joining Bad Bunny in the cast are Edward Norton, Javier Bardem and Viggo Mortensen, signalling a strong international collaboration.

Pérez Joglar has co-written the screenplay with Alexander Dinelaris, known for his work on Birdman and The Revenant. Production will be overseen by filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, who directed both Oscar-winning films.

The director has said the film aims to confront long-standing controversies around Puerto Rico’s history and present the story with intensity and honesty. He has described the project as a personal milestone rooted in a childhood ambition to bring his country’s story to the screen.

Porto Rico will be produced by Pérez Joglar and Erick Douat under 1868 Studios, a joint venture formed by Pérez Joglar, Sony Music Latin-Iberia and Sony Music Vision. The studio focuses on culturally driven storytelling and original content.

The announcement comes as Bad Bunny continues to expand his presence in film. He previously appeared in Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt and is set to feature in director Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming project Caught Stealing.

His acting developments follow a landmark period in music. Bad Bunny recently performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, sharing the stage with Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin in a segment celebrating Puerto Rican culture. Earlier this month, he made history at the Grammy Awards by becoming the first Spanish-language artist to win album of the year for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos.