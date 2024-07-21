Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film has minted Rs 18 crore so far despite aggressive promotions and social media buzz. According to Sacnilk.com, it earned nearly Rs 10 crore on Saturday.

Bad Newz premiered in theatres on Friday, with a day-one earning of Rs 8.3 crore. On day two, it garnered Rs 9.75 crore nett in India, based on early estimates, bringing its total collection so far to Rs 18.05 crore.

Taking a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, Bad Newz dives into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation. The film features Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia in lead roles.

It is co-produced by Anand, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

The comedy-drama also includes special cameos by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma.

It appears to be a successor to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, which starred Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.