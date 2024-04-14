Ali Abbas Zafar’s latest venture, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, hit the screens on Eid 2024. According to the filmmakers, the action-packed film has amassed a gross collection of ₹76.01 crore worldwide within just three days of its release.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani took to Twitter to share the exciting news, posting a promotional poster announcing the film's impressive box office performance. Bhagnani expressed gratitude to the audience for embracing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which has managed to capture the hearts of moviegoers along with dominating the box office.

The film's journey at the box office started on a high note, raking in ₹36.33 crore gross globally on its opening day. By the end of the second day, the collection surged to ₹55.14 crore, showcasing a steady upward trajectory in its earnings.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, boasts an ensemble cast that includes Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sonakshi Sinha. The movie is enriched with captivating music by Vishal Mishra and a compelling score by Julius Packiam.

The storyline revolves around elite soldiers Firoz and Rakesh, portrayed by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff respectively, who embark on a perilous mission to recover a stolen weapon. Their mission pits them against Kabir, a vindictive scientist determined to harness artificial intelligence to wreak havoc on the nation.

While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics, it offers a blend of mass appeal and quality entertainment. Despite its stellar cast, breathtaking visuals, and adrenaline-pumping action sequences, the film left some viewers questioning its novelty and overall impact.