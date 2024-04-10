As the release date approaches, the battle for the box office is heating up between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action-thriller 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and Ajay Devgn's sports biopic 'Maidaan'. Early indications suggest a clear advantage for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with over Rs 2 crore earned in advance bookings compared to 'Maidaan's' Rs 1.25 crore.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has garnered significant attention, selling over 43,000 tickets for its opening day on April 11, as per industry reports. Industry tracker data reveals that the film has already secured 43,867 tickets, including block seats, translating to a revenue of Rs 2.53 crore. The film, helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Sonakshi Sinha and Alaya F alongside Kumar and Shroff, is anticipated to be a box office success, with trade experts predicting an opening day collection of approximately Rs 25 crore.

In contrast, 'Maidaan' is lagging behind in ticket sales, having sold only around 17,000 tickets for its first day. Despite this, the sports biopic, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and featuring Devgn in the lead role as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, has received favorable reviews from critics, earning a 4-star rating from IndiaToday.in. The film's synopsis highlights the inspiring story of Rahim's contributions to Indian football during the period from 1952 to 1962.

While 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Maidaan' currently face no major competition in April, their performance at the box office remains uncertain. With anticipation building for both films, audiences eagerly await their release to witness the clash between action-packed entertainment and compelling sports drama.