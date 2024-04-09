The eagerly anticipated Bollywood movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has announced a change in its release date, now slated for April 11, 2024, just a day before its initially scheduled premiere. Lead actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, presently in the UAE for promotional activities shared a video on Instagram elucidating the reason behind the postponement.

In the shared video, Akshay Kumar, renowned as the 'Khiladi' conveyed Eid greetings in advance from the entire team of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and revealed the new release date, emphasizing the family-friendly nature of the film. The team concurrently unveiled a fresh poster, prominently featuring the updated premiere date.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn also provided an update on his movie 'Maidaan', announcing its release across Indian cinemas on April 10 with special previews starting from 6 pm onward, followed by a full-scale release on the Eid holiday April 11.

Originally slated for simultaneous release on April 10, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is now set to grace theaters nationwide on Eid 2024, under the directorial helm of Ali Abbas Zafar. The film, shot across various locales including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, is generating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles.

On the other hand, 'Maidaan', directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, stars Ajay Devgn portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a revered figure in Indian football history. The film, also featuring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles, boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

In 2020, the production of 'Maidaan' faced obstacles due to the lockdown imposed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, leading to the dismantling of film sets, as confirmed by producer Boney Kapoor.