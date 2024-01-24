Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff join forces to defend India in the upcoming action-packed film, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan." The much-anticipated teaser, released by the makers and cast reveals an explosive showdown between the dynamic duo and the antagonist, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who poses a threat to the nation.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F. Currently, the team is busy shooting in Jordan, adding an international flair to the film.

The teaser showcases jaw-dropping stunts, with scenes featuring explosions, helicopters, missiles, and chaotic action. Ali Abbas Zafar expressed his excitement about being part of this big franchise, emphasizing the challenge and joy of bringing the beloved "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" to the audience.

Originally slated for a December 2023 release, the film is now scheduled to hit the big screens around Eid in April 2024. The delay is attributed to the extensive shooting locations, including Scotland, London, India, and the UAE.

Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films are jointly producing the movie, promising a power-packed entertainer for the festive season. Ali Abbas Zafar believes that releasing the film during Eid will be a special treat for the audience.