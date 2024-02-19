'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' title track out, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff looks all stylish
The title track of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, was released today. The film is set to hit theatres on Eid 2024.
Today, on February 19, the title track of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has been revealed. In the teaser, actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are showcased in stylish attire, sporting military green outfits.
"Tere peeche tera yaar khada...#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTitleTrack out now: Link in Bio...#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024", Zee music wrote in an Instagram post.
The teaser of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was unveiled on January 24. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. The film will release in theatres on Eid 2024.
Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present the film in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will release in theatres on Eid April 2024.
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