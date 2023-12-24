The highly anticipated Grand Finale of MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT has arrived, promising an even more thrilling and delightful experience after the electrifying first episode. The event kicks off with a powerful performance of ‘Koi na’ by Rap Supremo Badshah and Uchana Amit.

This week’s special guest and former contestant and Squad Boss, Guru Randhawa takes the stage to open for his favorite finalist, Kayden, whose standout performance astonishes the Squad Bosses. King praises Kayden, saying “Bohot acchi performance thi, bohot achaa laga. Tera confidence bohot achha hai. You are about to be a star. Abhi tak tune Hyderabad ko represent kiya aur top pe rakh diya usko. Terko dekhte hain toh Hyderabad ki yaad aati hain. Yahan se nikalne ke baad meri chahat hai tu India ko Represent kare.” Badshah adds a mix of heartfelt emotions and fun as he thanks the Squad Bosses with an entertaining AV montage of their season highlights.

Wicked Sunny and Super Manikk bring levity to the episode, opening for their favourite finalist Bassick, who astounds with extraordinary talent, proving he is more than just basic! Badshah commends Bassick’s growth throughout the season, saying “Dekh ke nahi lagega kisiko ki tum itne tagde aadmi ho! You are very talented.”

Dino invites the talented music composer and singer Vishal Mishra, to join the stage, opening for the next finalist, Vijay Dada. With his last performance on the stage, Vijay Dada just wants to leave lasting memories as he sings about all the fun they have had together during the journey of the show. Appreciating his talent and what he represents, Dee MC says “Iss stage ke baad bhi jaake I hope you are able to do for your area that nobody has ever been able to. No matter what happens here, Vijay Prapti is done already.”

The episode introduces a new title ‘OG Hustler’, celebrating true talent and those who have hustled their way to excellence. Following this, Top 3 finalists are revealed, based on audience votes, marking a momentous occasion.

The finale concludes on a high note with Badshah's request for another round of 'Beats,' bringing all contestants on stage for a dissing contest, showcasing their camaraderie and entertainment. Dee MC says “Tum logon ka yeh brotherhood hi actually yeh season ka highlight hain” Badshah agrees to her jokingly saying “Baith jao yaar tum toh lad bhi nahi sakte ek doosre se.”

Badshah then joins the stage to announce the most awaited title, the winner of MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT! Curiosity and tension builds on the stage. Stay Tuned to find out who will be given the title of ‘OG Hustler’ and the winner of MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT.