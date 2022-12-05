Badshah is all set to delight his fans in Guwahati with a bold step to celebrate the ultimate craziness on January 7 as part of his ‘Paagal India Tour 2022’.

Bollyboom is thrilled to kick off the "Badshah of rap" and enigmatic singer Badshah's first ‘Paagal India Tou’, which will begin in Mumbai on December 24th, 22."

The Indian rapper about to go on his first India tour has stated that the tour will adhere to his pledge to provide unadulterated entertainment with a dash of "paagalpanti" (madness) to the audience.

The eight-city tour will take place from December to March, beginning on December 24 in Mumbai.

Earlier in November, talking about his tour, the 'Jugnu' hitmaker said: "I am overjoyed and grateful to my fans for their enthusiastic reception to the tour. The excitement of playing in front of a live audience is unmatched, and my commitment is to provide you an experience packed with paagalpanti that you will remember for a long, long time."

The rapper also posted a tour trailer on November 16, which dramatized Badshah's path, in which young Aditya's goal is bigger than life and brazen, to the point that people laugh at him; yet, he is determined to rule the world.

The multi-city tour will begin in Mumbai on December 24 and will continue to Guwahati on January 7, Ahmedabad on January 21, Hyderabad on January 28, Kolkata on February 5, Gurugram on February 18, Pune on March 4, and Bengaluru on March 18.