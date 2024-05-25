Singer-rapper Badshah took a step towards reconciliation during his performance at GraFest 2024 in Dehradun by publicly resolving his ongoing feud with fellow artist Honey Singh.

Badshah, known for his chart-topping hits and dynamic stage presence, paused his performance midway to address the audience and express his desire to let go of the longstanding grudge with Honey Singh. He candidly spoke about the past misunderstandings that fueled the feud, stating, "There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one, and now I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind - and that's Honey Singh."

Badshah acknowledged the significance of their collaboration and the impact it had on their careers. "I was unhappy because of some misunderstanding but then I realized when we were together, that there were numerous to break things but very few who could mend things," he remarked.

Badshah conveyed his well wishes to Honey Singh, saying "Today, I just want to let everyone know I've left that phase behind and I wish him all the best," he added, closing the chapter on their public rift.

Badshah and Honey Singh, both regarded as leading figures in the Indian rap scene, initially gained prominence as members of the rap group Mafia Mundeer, alongside artists like Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar. Their collective efforts resulted in numerous hit tracks like 'Khol Botal,' 'Begani Naar Buri,' and 'Delhi Ke Deewane,' garnering widespread acclaim and a loyal fan following.

However, their professional relationship turned sour over time, leading to public spats and social media exchanges that fueled speculations about their discord. Despite their past differences, Badshah's gesture at GraFest 2024 signifies a potential thaw in their relationship and a renewed focus on their shared musical legacy.