Journalist Mstyslav Chernov, director of the documentary '20 Days in Mariupol', has won the award for best documentary. In his acceptance speech, Chernov dedicated the win to the people of Ukraine, stating that the story of Mariupol is symbolic of the nation's struggle and faith.



The director ended his acceptance speech by declaring: "Let's keep fighting. Thank you." The award was presented by Canadian actress Taylor Russell.



The award was presented by Canadian actress Taylor Russell. Chernov, who has spent nearly a decade covering international conflicts including the Russia-Ukraine war for The Associated Press, made his documentary feature debut with '20 Days in Mariupol'.

The film is based on Chernov's daily news dispatches and personal footage from the war. It provides a stark portrayal of civilians trapped in the siege and offers insight into the realities of conflict zone reporting and its global impact.