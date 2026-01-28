BAFTA 2026 nominations: ‘One Battle After Another’ sets the pace, ‘Sinners’ close behind

BAFTA’s 2026 film nominations put political drama and big-star vehicles firmly in the spotlight, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another emerging as the most nominated title of the year. The film secured 14 nominations, placing it just two short of BAFTA’s all-time record and tying with past heavyweights such as Gandhi and The King’s Speech.

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, led by Michael B. Jordan, followed closely with 13 nominations, marking the first time both the director and actor have been nominated by BAFTA. The strong showing underlines the film’s broad technical and performance appeal across categories.

A step behind, Hamnet and Marty Supreme picked up 11 nominations each. For Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme brings a return to the leading actor race for the second consecutive year. Hamnet also made history for director Chloé Zhao, becoming the most-nominated BAFTA film ever directed by a woman.

The best film category reflects the season’s most consistent performers. Alongside One Battle After Another, Sinners, Hamnet and Marty Supreme, the shortlist includes Sentimental Value, which earned veteran actor Stellan Skarsgård his first-ever BAFTA nomination at the age of 74.

British independent cinema also made a notable impact. I Swear, Pillion and The Ballad of Wallis Island converted their longlist momentum into major category nominations, including acting and screenplay races. Robert Aramayo’s leading actor nod for I Swear stood out among the domestic contenders.

There were, however, some clear omissions. Despite earning eight nominations, Jacob Elordi’s Frankenstein missed out on best film and director. Wicked: For Good was limited to technical recognition in costume and makeup categories.

India found representation in the children’s and family film category, where Boong, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, secured a nomination.

Key BAFTA best film nominees

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Leading actor nominees

Robert Aramayo (I Swear)

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Leading actress nominees

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

The BAFTA Film Awards will be held on February 22 at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with Alan Cumming set to host the ceremony.