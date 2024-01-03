The Balochistan government has suspended 44 employees, including some officers, in Turbat and Kohlu amid the ongoing Baloch protest in Islamabad. The employees are accused of taking part in and facilitating a protest sit-in and rally against the alleged killing of Balaach Mola Bakhsh, according to Dawn, a Pakistan-based newspaper.

An official notification confirming the action against thirty government personnel from different departments in Turbat has been issued by the commissioner of Makran Division. The district intelligence coordination group recently met, and the decision was made, according to the authorities.

According to the Dawn report, these policemen were recognised as offering assistance to the protest march and sit-in participants against the government during the meeting.

Based on the meeting's recommendations, thirty workers from grades 1 through 15 have been suspended by the commissioner, while officials from grades 16 and up have been subject to disciplinary action, according to a notification sent to the secretaries of the relevant departments.

According to Dawn, 14 government workers in the Kohlu district were also punished for taking part in the sit-in and offering support to the marchers when it arrived in Kohlu in December.

As stated in the notification, the Balochistan officials Efficiency and Discipline (BEEDA) Act, 2011, was the legal basis for the actions taken against these government officials, Dawn said. The majority of the staff members against whom disciplinary action has been brought are teachers employed by the education department.

The lengthy march began in Turbat, notably, following the extrajudicial death of Balaach Baloch and the other three in a fictitious confrontation with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). The bodies were turned over to the relatives by the authorities. The Friday Times stated that Balaach's relatives, however, refused to accept the body and brought it to Shaheed Fida Chowk for demonstrations.

The family of Balaach asked that their FIR be accepted by the municipal police. The police, however, declined to file a formal complaint. Subsequently, the demonstrators grew in number and moved the demonstration to several parts of Turbat so that locals could participate, according to The Friday Times. But this demonstration evolved into a protracted march calling for the abolition of the Baloch genocide. The demonstrators declared a lengthy march against the Baloch genocide under the banner of the Baloch Yakjahti Committee - Kech.