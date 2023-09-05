The trailer of Bambai Meri Jaan was released on September 4. The makers released the explosive new trailer of the new series directed by Shujaat Saudagar, and starring Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra in pivotal roles.

Bambai Meri Jaan takes viewers back to Bombay in the 1960s as it presents a world of gang fights, weapons, and duplicity, with the connection between a father police officer who is bound by duty and his criminal son at its centre. Ismail Kadri, played by Kay Kay Menon, is an upright police officer who learns that his son Dara Kadri (played by Avinash Tiwary), has decided to pursue a career in crime.

"Seher saaf karte karte mera ghar ganda ho gaya," complains the officer, bemoaning how his house has become discoloured throughout the process of cleaning the city. The programme then looks into the future years as the son develops into a formidable mobster.

The official tagline of the show reads, "Bambai Meri Jaan chronicles the life of gangster Dara Kadri through the eyes of his father, an ex-cop, Ismail Kadri. In this season, we see how Dara puts everything at stake including his family as he goes on to become a cold-blooded, fearless gangster who uses his business acumen to fight not only the police and his rivals but also his own demons along the way."