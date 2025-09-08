Barack Obama adds third Emmy to his collection for ‘Our Oceans’

Barack Obama is now a three-time Emmy winner. The former US president picked up the Outstanding Narrator award at the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 7 for his work on Netflix’s Our Oceans.

The five-part documentary series, released in November 2024, dives into the mysteries of the planet’s oceans with Obama guiding viewers through the journeys of humpback whales, walruses battling climate change, and ecosystems across the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Southern, and Arctic waters.

Obama wasn’t in Los Angeles to accept the trophy, so comedian Jordan Klepper stepped in to collect it on his behalf.

The category was stacked with heavyweights, including Sir David Attenborough (Planet Earth: Asia), Idris Elba (Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color), Tom Hanks (The Americas), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Octopus!).

Produced by the team behind Our Great National Parks, Our Oceans used advanced underwater filming technology to capture never-before-seen views. The Indian Ocean episode, in particular, drew attention from Emmy voters this year.

This marks Obama’s third Emmy win, following his 2022 and 2023 victories for Our Great National Parks and Working: What We Do All Day.

The 2025 Creative Arts Emmys took place in Los Angeles over the weekend.