Barbie created a lot of buzz among viewers and the public even before its premiere. On July 21, 2023, this motion picture will be released in theatres, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. Additionally, this film will compete with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which is also slated for release on the same day.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ken, alias Simu Liu made several revelations.

In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Barbie actor Simu Liu opened up about a variety of things ranging from working with Greta Gerwig to acting in a Barbie movie. He said that he enjoyed Bollywood and would undoubtedly want to work in Bollywood films in the future.

Simu Liu, a Barbie actor, recently granted Pinkvilla an exclusive interview in which she discussed a number of topics, including working with Greta Gerwig and appearing in a Barbie movie. He said that he enjoyed Bollywood and would undoubtedly want to work in Bollywood films in the future.

The Barbie actor said, “RRR this year was so phenomenal. Um, it was absolutely incredible. And, it blew me away. There are a lot of similarities between I think Barbie and Bollywood.” Simu Liu further elaborated, “There's, you know, just the focus on musicality. There's such music, songs like singing and dancing, like, you know, the actors are, are performing and they're singing and there have to be such triple threats and yeah, I feel like, um, you know, I feel like it's such a natural thing for an actor to look at Bollywood and to want to, you know, want to kind of participate and want to be a part of it in some way.”

Ken aka Liu said, “So, yeah, I'm putting it out there. I want to be in a Bollywood movie. I wanna be part of a Bollywood dance number. Um, So I really wanna make it happen.”

The peppy trailer of the movie depicts Barbie leaving the vibrant Barbie paradise to start her soul-searching adventure in the real world. Ken joins the two as they embark on an expedition.

The initial responses to Barbie have already been released. The audience's initial reactions to this film have been outstanding.