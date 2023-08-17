The animated sensation "Barbie" from Warner Bros. Discovery has6 become the studio's highest-grossing domestic movie, setting a new record in the entertainment industry.

Barbie has overtaken the legendary Batman Begins sequel, which previously held the top rank with $534 million in domestic box office receipts, according to figures from Box Office Mojo, with remarkable domestic earnings of $537 million as of Wednesday. Since making its premiere on July 21, the film has held onto the top spot in the rankings for almost four weeks in a row.

The pink-themed phenomenon is showing no signs of slowing down, with projections indicating that Barbie has the potential to surpass the animated Super Mario Bros. Movie that was distributed by Universal. It has earned over $ 574 million in domestic earnings.

Meanwhile, it's not just the film, even Margot Robbie is minting money after her blockbuster performance and taking home $50 million in salary and box office bonuses, according to a report in Variety.

The 10-digit payday, which includes her reported $12.5 million upfront rate, would be one of the biggest ever received by an actress. It puts her within striking distance of Sandra Bullock, who hauled in a reported $70 million for 2014′s “Gravity.”