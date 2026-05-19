Barbie Girl hitmakers Aqua announce split after three decades, end journey as live band

Danish Eurodance group Aqua, best known for the 1997 global hit Barbie Girl, have announced that they are breaking up as a live band after nearly 30 years together.

The band shared the news through a social media statement on May 18, saying it was “the right moment to say goodbye” while their “love for the music, the story, and each other remains intact”.

“After many incredible years, we have decided to close the chapter of AQUA as a live band,” the group wrote on Instagram. Members Lene Nystrøm, René Dif and Søren Rasted thanked fans for supporting the band throughout their career, saying they had “travelled the world countless times” and “shared memories” they would carry forever.

The group said the decision came after years of performing together and wanting to “protect what” they had created over the decades. “Nothing but love and gratitude from here on,” the statement added.

Formed in the 1990s, Aqua became one of Europe’s biggest pop acts during the late Eurodance era. Their debut album Aquarium produced chart-topping singles including Barbie Girl, Doctor Jones and Turn Back Time, helping the band gain worldwide recognition.

Barbie Girl went on to become a defining pop anthem of the decade and returned to public attention in recent years following renewed interest linked to the 2023 Barbie film.

While the group did not announce any farewell tour or final performance, the statement marks the end of one of Denmark’s most commercially successful pop bands.