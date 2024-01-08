The Warner Bros. film 'Barbie' has clinched the first-ever Golden Globe for cinematic and box-office success. The film, previously hailed as the highest-grossing domestic and global release of 2023, has now added a Golden Globe trophy to its accolades, reports Variety.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell were also awarded a Golden Globe for their song 'What Was I Made For' from the same film. The 81st edition of the Golden Globes is currently being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

"Thank you to everybody, all the Barbies and Kens in front of and behind the screen. It was the greatest, most joyful show of craftsmanship and passion I've ever seen," Gerwig said, accepting the award alongside the film's producers and stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling.

Gerwig then thanked her partner and 'Barbie' co-writer Noah Baumbach "for showing his inner Barbie girl," as Robbie thanked Gosling "for going full-beach."

Warner Bros. views the Globe win as just another accomplishment for "Barbie," which has brought in $1.4 billion globally and $636 million in North America. It is both the studio's highest-grossing film to date and the eleventh-highest domestically ever.

'Barbie' defeated seven other nominees, which included 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', 'John Wick: Chapter 4', 'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One', 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie', 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour', and its meme-friendly sister film 'Oppenheimer', which debuted in theatres on the same day as the adorable pink comedy directed by Greta Gerwig.