Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge's upcoming flick 'Kisi Ka Bhai Aur Kisi Ki Jaan' is heading towards the theatre. Makers are teasing fans with lots of new posters, and entertaining songs including 'Bathukamma' which has been released today (March 31).

The song is a tribute to Telegu's rich culture and an ode to a festival celebrated in Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh. Salman Khan steals the show by making an appearance in traditional garb at the conclusion of the video, despite Pooja Hegde being the song's primary star.

The Bathukamma song was actually recorded during the festival, it is an accurate portrayal of the occasion and a celebration of the lovely culture.

"The best thing about Salman bhai is that he loves and enjoys celebrating all Indian festivals. When he learned about the flower festival #Bathukamma, he decided to make a special song as a way to honour Telugu tradition", one fan commented.

"Telangana Bathukamma festival is unique in our country worshipping with the flowers. Thanks for showcasing it to all of india", another wrote.

Ravi Basrur wrote the soundtrack for Bathukamma. The music features the vocal talents of Santhosh Venky, Airaa Udupi, Harini Ivaturi, Suchetha Basrur, and Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole. Shabbir Ahmed, Ravi Basrur, Kinnal Raj, and Harini Ivaturi wrote the songs.

Farhad Samji is the director of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a Salman Khan Film film. Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar are among the actors who appear in the movie. The movie ensures to keep viewers entertained with plenty of action, humor, drama, and romance.