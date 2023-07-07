'Tumhe Kitna Pyar Karte', a new song from Jahnvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's upcoming romantic flick Bawal has been released. The film's teaser opens with this song. Arijit Singh performs Tumse Kitna Pyaar Karte. Mithun, on the other hand, wrote it. However, just the audio version of this song has been made available so far. The film will be shot in Dubai on 9th July.

The first teaser for Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal was released on July 6. The short film depicts the love tale of the protagonist couple and their struggle for love. We also see them battling for their lives near the end in a genocide-like situation, which has peaked the interest of viewers. As readers may be aware, the film is a love tale set against the backdrop of World War II. The enthralling narrative of the film, set in India's heartland, will also take the spectator on a never-before-seen voyage around Europe.

The teaser begins with Varun's character Ajay adoringly looking at Janhvi's character Nisha while they shop. The spectator is quickly brought through a series of visual scenes in which Ajay appears madly in love while Nisha is hesitant. Arijit Singh's soothing voice singing, "Tum pyaar karne dete toh tumhe kitna pyaar karte," captures the couple's connection. Janhvi's character also comments how she took too long to discover what they had in common, and now that she has, it's time to part ways. We also witness Nisha and Ajay gasping for air as they are trapped in a gas chamber by an officer at the end, implying that they were Holocaust victims.