

The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's love film Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, was released today (July 9). On July 21, the film will bypass the theatres and launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video India.

The trailer is quite different in tone from the teaser released earlier this week. Varun Dhawan plays a small-town lad who falls for Janhvi Kapoor's character. It has been demonstrated that they have nothing in common, from their choice of luxury automobile to their preferred weather.

The plot then shifts to Europe, where Varun accompanies Janhvi on a journey to Paris and other World War II-era locations. The actual event is mentioned several times in the movie, from allusions to Adolf Hitler to people discussing a "world war within."

The Bawaal trailer, which was released earlier this week, drew the attention of a few viewers due to its depiction of gas chambers, Nazi Germany, and the Holocaust. The teaser ended with Janhvi and Varun's characters calling out to each other but being separated by a throng in a confined place. The gathering resembles a group of Jews, while the setting resembles a Nazi death chamber. While some viewers chastised Nitesh for romanticising the Holocaust, others defended the filmmaker and advised people not to leap to conclusions before seeing the film in its full.