For 2024, Emraan Hashmi has a promising lineup. The "Tiger 3" actor is occupied with promoting his next over-the-top project, "Showtime," which was conceived by Sumit Roy. During a recent interview, Emraan talked about his earlier tendency to be vocal and disclosed that he had once labelled Aishwarya Rai Bachchan "plastic."



Emraan Hashmi and director-producer Mahesh Bhatt visited the Koffee sofa in the ninth episode of Karan Johar's discussion programme "Koffee With Karan 4." But they lost control and started making divisive remarks.

Now, Emraan recalled the backlash he had faced after he commented on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He said, "I am playing a fictional character here ('Showtime'), who calls a spade a spade. Talking about that show ('Koffee With Karan') that you spoke about right now, well, I had to b for quite some time for really calling a spade a spade."

Emraan further explained what had happened on the set of Koffee With Karan. "You know what, when that rapid fire round happened, Karan had cut the shot, and he just looked around on the set and everyone was dumbfounded. He asked 'Can you actually keep this (Emraan's answer)?' And a couple of people behind the camera said 'Yes'", he said.

Reflecting on that controversial comment, Emraan once told Hindustan Times that he did not mean it. "I’m a big fan of Aishwarya. That’s the format of the show. I can't say things and not win the hamper. I love her. I have always been a great admirer of her work. I knew people would make a big deal out of it. So what, people make a big deal out of nonsense all the time", he stated.

Professionally, Emraan has a number of planned projects following his part in "Tiger 3." He will appear in Karan Johar's online series "Showtime" and in Adivi Sesh's "G2," the follow-up to "Goodachari," in Telugu.