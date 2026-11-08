Netflix is expanding the Stranger Things universe with a new prequel series, Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, which is scheduled to premiere in 2028.

The announcement was made on November 6, marking the annual Stranger Things Day, observed to commemorate the fictional disappearance of Will Byers on November 6, 1983.

Set in 1955 in Marion, Nevada, the upcoming series will explore events that took place before Henry Creel encountered the otherworldly substance that gave him his supernatural abilities. The story will introduce a new setting and characters while expanding the mythology of the original series.

The project will be the fourth instalment in the Stranger Things franchise, following the original series, the animated spin-off Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 and the stage production Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Netflix announced the project on social media with the message: "Before Hawkins, there was Marion. Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure. New series only on Netflix, 2028."

The series has been co-created by Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer and writer Kate Trefry. Trefry, who has been associated with the franchise since its second season, will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Filmmaker Joe Wright will direct the first three episodes and also serve as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Shawn Levy, Paul Dichter, Shelley Meals, Andrea Sperling and Pavlina Hatoupis. Production is scheduled to take place in New Mexico.

Speaking about the project, Matt and Ross Duffer said they had been developing the idea for several years and were excited to see it take shape.

"We’ve been dreaming of 'Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure' for many years now, and to see it become a reality is surreal and exhilarating," the duo said.

They described the prequel as a fresh take on the franchise, with a different setting, new protagonists and antagonists, while retaining the elements that made the original series popular.

The creators also expressed confidence in Trefry and Wright's involvement, adding that they were looking forward to the casting process.

Trefry said working on the new series was an opportunity to revisit the horror, mystery and supernatural elements of the original while developing an entirely different storyline.

"With the support of Netflix and 21Laps, we have had the time of our lives returning to all the horror, wonder and mystery of the flagship, while also telling a wholly new story, one we hope will blow your minds and break your hearts all over again," she said.

Netflix's Head of Scripted Series for the US and Canada, Jinny Howe, said the new project would give fans another perspective on the franchise.

She said the series would take audiences back to the 1950s, introducing new characters while retaining the emotional depth, mystery and spectacle associated with Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy, executive producer and head of 21 Laps, said the project would build on the original series' storytelling while exploring a different era, mythology and ensemble of characters.

With its 1955 setting in Marion, Nevada, Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure will move beyond Hawkins to explore another chapter of the supernatural universe. Netflix has yet to announce the cast.