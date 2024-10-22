Stop-motion icon Pingu is set to charm a new generation through a partnership between toy giant Mattel and acclaimed animation studio Aardman.

The famous Antarctic troublemaker, known worldwide for his signature "Noot Noot!" catchphrase, will return in a fresh television series that aims to capture the magic of the original 1990s show.

Aardman, the creative force behind hits like Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep, and Wallace & Gromit, will bring their award-winning stop-motion expertise to the project.

"You couldn't ask for a more perfect marriage," said Josh Silverman, Mattel's chief franchise officer, at MIPCOM Cannes. "We are overjoyed about the project. It's going to be really, really special."

The creative team includes Aardman veterans Sarah Cox and Alan Thorpe, alongside Mattel Television Studios' Sidney Clifton, Rob David, and Melanie Shannon.

Mattel, which acquired Pingu through its HIT Entertainment purchase in 2011, sees the penguin's return as part of their "new-stalgia" strategy - creating content that appeals to both nostalgic parents and their children. This approach mirrors their recent success with Barney's World, which premiered October 14.

"It allows adults to hearken back to their childhood while enjoying it together with their children," Silverman explained, highlighting how Pingu's enduring charm continues to captivate audiences decades after Swiss animator Otmar Gutmann first created the character in the 1980s.