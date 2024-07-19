Ben Affleck has been struggling with the difficulties that came with his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. Despite having previously dated Lopez and calling her his “dream woman,” Affleck reportedly “checked out” as the honeymoon phase with Lopez began “wearing off.”

A source told Page Six that Affleck's ideal of a harmonious union with Lopez quickly turned into a tumultuous reality. “Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman. It was drama all the time,” the source revealed.

“He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do.”

Many insiders had earlier mentioned that Affleck “doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle” and cannot handle Lopez’s high level of fame.

The source elaborated on the constant presence of Lopez's entourage, which includes a glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, and trainers.

“Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily... She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to,” the source added.

Another source told Us Weekly earlier, “Both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities.”

“Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively, and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments.”

In an interview with Kevin Hart earlier this year, the Batman star described the overwhelming experience of being followed by paparazzi. “We get out with her and all the kids through Times Square, and the s***rs was like f**g bananas. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ There was a lady, she was smoking weed, in a full purple skintight suit—she’s a heavy lady—and she starts running backwards filming, going ‘J-LO!!’” Affleck recounted.