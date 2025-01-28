Bendang Walling, an acclaimed actor and filmmaker from Nagaland, has garnered widespread attention for his portrayal of Sub-Inspector Isaac in the second season of Paatal Lok. His character, partnered with SP Meghna Bharua (played by Tillotama Shome), brings a sense of innocence, hope, and integrity to the otherwise darker themes of the series.

"Isaac's character as compared to the darker themes and corruption in the series,is brighter. His innocence and dedication potray the importance of integrity and morality in an unfavorable situation".

"As a representative of the Naga people, Isaac's character draws light on how delicate the cultural and society of the region. His partnership with SP Meghna Bharua also accentuates the importance of collaboration and trust in law enforcement".

In an exclusive interview with IndiaTodayNE, Bendang Walling opens up about his struggle, and visions for Nagaland film industry and many more.

In an exclusive interview with IndiaTodayNE, Walling delves into his journey, achievements, and his vision for the future of Nagaland's arts and entertainment industry.

You're the founder of Hill Theatre and a celebrated director from Nagaland. Can you share with us how your journey in theatre and filmmaking began? What inspired you to take this path?

"My journey began in 2008 with a transformative 45-day residential theatre workshop by National School of Drama in Nagaland, under Professor Robin Das. This experience inspired me to pursue dramatic arts at NSD, New Delhi. After compleating my postgraduate studies, I established Hill Theatre with a vision to explore and experiment with our tribal customs and traditions through theatre.

My artistic roots trace back to childhood, performing in church plays and social events across Nagaland. This early passion made me realize that artistic life was where I belonged. Through Hill Theatre, I'm now breaking new ground - creating fresh pathways to connect theatre with our people while bridging traditional Naga culture with contemporary dramatic arts. It's challenging but rewarding work that has provided tremendous momentum for the path ahead."

You were recently conferred with the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for 2023 in the field of Theatre during a special ceremony in New Delhi on November 22, 2024. What does this recognition mean to you, and how do you think it impacts your career and the larger artistic community in Nagaland?

"Being one of the two awardees in Theatre Direction, I am deeply humbled by this recognition. This Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar isn't just a personal achievement - it sends a powerful message that success comes through both individual dedication and supportive circumstances.

Theatre art is still at a nascent stage in Nagaland, which makes this award particularly significant. I share this honour with all budding Naga artists who are pursuing their artistic dreams. More importantly, I believe this recognition from the Government of India signals their commitment to nurturing theatre arts in Nagaland, encouraging our state to support and promote our unique Naga narratives across the country. This award opens new doors not just for me, but for the entire artistic community in Nagaland."

As one of the 82 young artists honoured with this award for 2022 and 2023, how has it helped you carve a niche for yourself in the competitive field of theatre?

"This prestigious award has been a game-changer for me as a young Director in the field of theatrical art. This recognition has boosted my confidence, providing me a platform to showcase my work, and connected me with industry professionals. The award has lent credibility to my work, attracting collaborators, investors, and audiences who believe in my vision. It has also opened up networking opportunities, allowing me to meet and learn from fellow awardees, industry experts, and mentors".

"This award has motivated me to push creative boundaries, experiment with new ideas, and refine my craft. It has been a catalyst for my growth as a theatre practitioner & filmmaker, enabling me to establish myself as a unique voice in the industry".

"This award will help me build a community of like-minded artists, develop a distinct niche in the industry, and establish myself as a go-to Director for projects in my area of focus".

In Paatal Lok, you shared the screen with accomplished actors like Tillotama Shome and Jaideep Ahlawat. What was the experience like working with them, and what are some of the key lessons you took away from that project?

"Working with accomplished actors like Tillotama Shome and Jaideep Ahlawat was truly a rewarding experience. Their professionalism and dedication brought a unique energy to the set. What stood out was how they approached their craft - watching them work was an education in itself.

The entire production of Paatal Lok became a holistic learning experience for me. Through observation and active listening during the filming process, I gained invaluable insights not just into acting, but into the entire filmmaking process. Being part of such a significant project that was shot in Nagaland added another layer of meaning to the experience".

With many talented Naga artists gaining recognition in highly rated and popular series, what are your future visions for Nagaland's representation in filmmaking and the larger entertainment industry?

"The success of projects like Paatal Lok has opened significant doors for Naga artists. We're seeing a growing recognition of Northeast talent in mainstream Indian entertainment. My vision is to build on this momentum by creating more opportunities for collaboration between Nagaland and major production houses. We have a wealth of untold stories, unique perspectives, and talented artists who can enrich Indian cinema. I see Nagaland becoming a hub for authentic storytelling from the Northeast, with our artists not just playing stereotypical roles but leading complex, nuanced characters that showcase our acting capabilities."

How would you describe the current state of the Nagaland film industry? What are the strengths and challenges that filmmakers in Nagaland face today?

"The Nagaland film industry is in an exciting phase of growth. Our strengths lie in our unique storytelling traditions, diverse cultural landscape, and stunning locations that offer fresh visual narratives. However, we face challenges like limited technical infrastructure, funding constraints, and the need for more professional training opportunities. Despite these challenges, we're seeing a new generation of filmmakers emerging who are passionate about telling our stories. The industry's potential is immense, especially with digital platforms making content more accessible globally."

Your minister, Temjen Imna Along, has been actively promoting Nagaland. If you had the opportunity, what message would you like to convey to him regarding the development and support of the arts and culture in your state?

"Our honorable Minister has done remarkable work in showcasing Nagaland's vibrant culture on social media and beyond. My message would focus on the need for sustainable infrastructure for arts and culture. While festivals are important, year-round initiatives such as state-funded scholarships, art grants, and skill development programs in the arts would greatly empower our youth".

"I would also encourage him to consider building dedicated spaces for the arts, such as galleries, museums, and performing arts centers, to preserve and celebrate Naga traditions. Collaboration with national and international organizations could further provide exposure to our artists. I would request him to focus on creating sustainable platforms for artists, musicians, and cultural practitioners to thrive beyond flagship events like the Hornbill Festival".

"We need dedicated film and theatre spaces, training institutes, and funding mechanisms that can help nurture local talent. With government support in establishing a formal film policy and cultural exchange programs, we can accelerate the growth of Nagaland's creative sector."

In your opinion, what are some of the key issues that prevent Nagaland from fully integrating and being represented within the broader Indian cultural and economic landscape?

"The main challenges stem from geographical isolation and poor infrastructure and historical circumstances rather than any inherent barriers. Better connectivity - both physical and digital - is gradually bridging these gaps. What we need is more collaborative projects, and platforms where Naga artists can showcase their work to wider audiences. Additionally, limited industrial development and over-dependence on government jobs leave little room for economic diversification. We can address these issues through better connectivity, education, and targeted policies. The success of projects like Paatal Lok demonstrates that when given opportunities, Naga talent can shine on national platforms. It's about creating more such bridges of understanding and cooperation."

How would you describe and present Nagaland to the rest of the world? What makes your state unique and worth exploring?

"Nagaland is a land with diverse cultures, natural beauty known for our hospitality Each of our tribes has its unique cultural heritage, festivals, and artistic traditions. Beyond the famous Hornbill Festival, we have pristine landscapes, rich biodiversity, and a young, talented population passionate about arts and music. Each of our tribes has their distinct traditions, festivals, and attire, it offers a unique cultural experience. But What truly makes Nagaland unique is its ability to blend modernity with tradition. The warmth and hospitality of our people, our sustainable living practices, and our deep connection to nature make Nagaland a truly special place."

Dog Meat Controversies: There have been many myths and controversies surrounding Nagaland, especially about the consumption of dog meat. Do you think these stereotypes still affect Nagaland's image, and how would you address them?

Racial Biases: What message would you give to people who have, in the past, referred to Northeast Indians with derogatory terms like "junglee" or "momo"? How can awareness and cultural education bridge this gap?

"These stereotypes exist due to lack of awareness rather than malice. Nagaland, like any other place, has its own cultural practices, some of which might seem different to outsiders. The key is to promote understanding rather than judgment. As for racial biases, they stem from ignorance. The best response is to continue showcasing our achievements, our culture, and our contributions to Indian society. Through arts, cinema, and cultural exchanges, we're helping people understand that diversity is India's strength. When people visit Nagaland or work with Naga artists, these stereotypes usually disappear, replaced by appreciation for our culture and people."



