Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies by drowning, striking similarities with Zubeen Garg’s death draw attention

Noted Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died on Sunday, March 29 after drowning in the sea during a shoot in Talsari, Odisha. The 42-year-old actor reportedly fell overboard while boating and was later declared dead at a nearby hospital. The incident has drawn attention due to perceived similarities with the death of Assam music icon Zubeen Garg, who also died by 'accidental drowning' on September 19, 2025, as ruled by Singapore's State Coroner.

According to initial reports, Banerjee was at Talsari for a shooting assignment when the incident occurred. Eyewitness accounts suggest that after the day’s shoot, the actor went towards the water alone.

His co-actor Diganta Bagchi stated that Banerjee may have become entangled in something underwater, leading to the drowning. Crew members rushed to rescue him and transported him to Digha State General Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Authorities later shifted the body to the hospital for further formalities, while officials coordinated arrangements following the incident. The exact circumstances leading to the drowning remain unclear.

Born on October 16, 1983, in Kolkata, Banerjee rose to prominence with his breakthrough role in the 2008 Bengali film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. The film established him as a recognised face in Bengali cinema. He went on to feature in several films including Love Circus, Shono Mon Boli Tomay, Na Hannyate, and Kagojer Bou, along with appearances in television shows and web series such as Sahaj Katha.

Banerjee’s personal life also remained in public focus. He married his co-star Priyanka Sarkar, with whom he shares a son. The couple separated in 2017 but reunited in 2023.

The incident has also renewed discussion around one of Zubeen Garg’s most popular Bengali songs, Piya Re Piya Re, from "Chirodini Tumi Je Amar". Sung by Garg and composed by Jeet Gannguli, the track became a major hit and contributed significantly to Garg’s popularity in the Bengali music industry.

An unusual coincidence linking the two figures emerge — Garg’s widely celebrated song in Banerjee’s breakthrough film, and the similarity in the reported cause of their deaths. The comparisons between the deaths of Zubeen Garg and Rahul, have drawn attention across social and entertainment circles.

Singapore state coroner on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 ruled that the death of Assam's music icon Zubeen Garg, was the result of an accidental drowning, while dismissing any suspicion of foul play.

Delivering his findings, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda upheld the conclusions of the Police Coast Guard (PCG), stating that the investigation into the incident had been “comprehensive and thorough.” Addressing concerns raised by Garg’s family, the court underscored that there was no evidence to suggest coercion, force, or criminal intent in the events leading to his death.

The court concluded that the 52-year-old music icon’s demise was “simply due to an unfortunate and tragic accidental drowning.” It further clarified that no individual had pushed, forced, or held him underwater, rejecting allegations that had surfaced earlier during proceedings.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over Rahul Banerjee's sudden demise. "I am shocked, deeply saddened to hear the news that the distinguished, young, and popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is suddenly no longer among us. I am unable to comprehend what exactly happened. He was one of my favourite actors and a person I truly admired. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and countless admirers," she said.

"Rahul's sudden passing is an irreparable loss to the Bengali entertainment industry," she added.