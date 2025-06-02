Sufi Motiwala has officially made his reality TV debut, and let’s just say—he didn’t come to play nice.

Stepping into the world of 'Traitors', a game where deception and survival go hand in hand, Sufi is already turning heads and raising eyebrows with his unapologetic flair.

Known for his wild energy and unpredictable charm, fans are thrilled to see what he stirs up next.

"Jesus! Everybody is ready! Besharam, Behaya, Bewakoof, Badtameez, Behudgiri – sab kuch karke aa gaye humlog. Just kidding! I do not like this question because you want me to be nice but I play dirty and you know that.

And to the media imagine if Rakhi Sawant and Paris Hilton had a baby – that’s what I am giving on the show and that is a 10/10 baby!!" Sufi responded when the host asked him to do what he does best. That’s the kind of raw, unfiltered energy fans signed up for.

As 'Traitors' kicks off, all eyes are on Sufi to see how far he’ll go, who he’ll expose, and what drama he’ll serve up next. If this fiery intro is any clue, his journey on the show is going to be nothing short of iconic.