Beyoncé scores first Primetime Emmy win for OTT special

Beyoncé has claimed her first Primetime Emmy Award, expanding her already record-breaking list of achievements. The Television Academy revealed early winners for the 77th Emmy Awards, with the singer taking home the prize for Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming for her Netflix special Beyoncé Bowl.

She shares the award with costume designer Shiona Turini, assistant costume designers Erica Rice and Molly Peters, costume supervisor Chelsea Staebell, and head of workroom Timothy White.

The honour will be officially presented during the 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 6 and 7 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The main 77th Emmy Awards ceremony is set for September 14, 2025.

Beyoncé Bowl—which featured performances with Post Malone and Shaboozey—has also earned nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Variety Special, with winners to be announced at the upcoming events.

The special was filmed during a December 25 performance where Beyoncé delivered tracks from her Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter. Her daughter, Blue Ivy, joined her on stage for the finale, “Texas Hold ’Em.”

Beyoncé currently holds 35 Grammy wins—the most in history—and was previously nominated for an Academy Award in 2022 for co-writing “Be Alive” from King Richard.