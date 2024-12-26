Music and sports fans are in for a treat as Netflix drops Beyoncé’s highly anticipated "Beyoncé Bowl" halftime performance as a standalone special this week. The live performance, a centrepiece of Netflix’s inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday, took place on December 25, during the Texans vs Ravens game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas—Beyoncé's hometown.

Produced by Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, the show delivered an electrifying setlist, featuring hits like “16 Carriages,” “Blackbird,” “American Requiem,” and “Levi’s Jeans.” Joining Beyoncé on stage were big names like Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, and Tanner Adell, among others.

Fans were thrilled to see Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, shine as a featured dancer. The performance also paid homage to Texas culture with appearances by Mexican cowgirl Melanie Rivera, bull-riding legend Myrtis Dightman Jr., and former Miss Rodeo Texas winners.

Adding to the spectacle, the Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band brought unmatched energy with their 200-member ensemble.

Known for her jaw-dropping performances at Super Bowl XLVII and 50, Beyoncé has once again cemented her legacy with this latest show. Now, viewers who missed it live can stream the special on Netflix and experience the magic for themselves.